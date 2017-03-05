Against all odds, Pakistan appears stronger, more united: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Sunday said the nation has risen stronger, more united

and more prosperous against all the odds, all the fear and division on the night of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

In a statement issued by the PM office media wing, the Prime Minister said over the past four years, ‘we have become stronger, safer and more stable, creating an environment conducive to national aspirations.’

“Today, Pakistan proved to the world that our days of isolation are over,” he said, adding cricket is a sport dear to all of us.

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure that the administration has provided the people with an ability to experience the exhilaration and passion of their favourite sport.

“This is the first step in putting Pakistan back on the map within the sporting arena and a positive sign for the future to come,” the statement quoted him as saying.