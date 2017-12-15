Afzal Khan, a champion of press freedom breathes his last

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Veteran journalist Afzal Khan breathed his last at a hospital in Arlington, US state of Virginia, Thursday after a protracted illness. He was 80.

Afzal Khan was a prolific writer, a credible and well informed reporter and a commentator who worked for the national news agency Associated Press of Pakistan and several other English language newspapers during his long career. His regular columns and news features appeared in Arab News, Khaleej Times, Dawn, The Nation, Pakistan Times and Hindustan Times.

Family sources said they intended to bring his body to Pakistan for burial next week. His funeral prayers will be held in in Virginia and later in Islamabad.

Afzal Khan was the founding member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and played a key role in the struggle for freedom of expression in Pakistan. He was also one of the founders of SAFMA.

Afzal Khan had also a long career spanning over 35 years with the Associated Press of Pakistan, from where he retired as its Executive Director. He was APP’s correspondent in Washington for 10 years from 1995 to 2005.

A prolific and outstanding journalist, Afzal Khan was born in Nowshera, near Sialkot in 1937. He was a graduate of the Government College, Lahore. He was known in the Journalist community for always fighting for the rights of people, religious tolerance, political freedom and human rights and was widely respected for his role in the struggle for democracy.

His colleagues spoke high of him on social media. Shaheen Sehbai, a senior journalist in a tweet described Afzal Khan as “one of the most dedicated journalists who fought for rights of workers. He reported without fear from East Pakistan during 1971 war. He was honest and bold and lived an honourable life.”

Senior journalist Muhammad Ziauddin? in a twitter message termed Khan’s demise as a “Great loss, professional to his finger tips. A dedicated trade unionist. Rest in eternal peace dear friend. Will miss you badly.”

Pakistan’s Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary in a message to Afzal Khan’s family said; “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran journalist Afzal Khan.

“He was an accomplished journalist and served his country well. He will be missed and will be remembered as an honest and straightforward professional,” the ambassador said.

The Pakistani-American Press Association in its condolences to the bereaved family said, “Khan Sahib had a towering personality and has set a glorious example for other journalists to follow.”