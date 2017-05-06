Aftab steers Qalander to RMI Media Cricket League final

PESHAWAR, May 6 (APP): Taking three quick wickets and hammering a

superb knock of unbeaten 44 runs Aftab Ahmad guided Qalander to the

grand final after handing over an upsetting defeat to strong title

contender Dolphin in the first semi-final played here at cricket ground

of the Husnain Shaheed Higher Secondary School No. 1 on Saturday.

Aftab Ahmad claimed three key wickets of Dolphins top order comprising

Zia Ul Islam, Arshad Yousafzai and all-rounder Hamidullah before playing a handsome knock of 44 runs not out by steering the team to chase a 118 runs target.

Dolphin skipper Akhtar Amin decided to bat first by scoring 117 runs in

the allotted 12 overs. Akhtar Amin played a captain knock of 27, laced with three towering sixes on the long-on and long-off boundary.

Zia Ul Islam was the other key scorer who made 26 runs including four

boundaries and one six, Hamid Ullah scored 22 runs with four boundaries. Arshad Yousafzai gone early scoring only 8 runs with one six. Aftab, the danger man, dented Dolphin’s batting the most by grabbing three wickets for just 18 runs in his three overs spell. Adil got one wicket while wicket-keeper Mehmood Ur Rehman got five catches behind the stamps besides a run-out to his credit.

In reply, Qalanders played well and succeeded in chasing the target of

118 runs for the loss of five wickets, thanks to no. 3 batsman Salim Kashmiri who made 22 runs, skipper Adil Pervez and Zeeshan Liaqat scored 17 and 15 runs respectively. Adil Pervez also played well and added two sixes in his 17 runs but he gone in the 11th over before the team needed two runs in the last over.

Aftab played an instrumental role and not only hitting the last six when

the team need two runs in the last over besides hammering four more sixes to his unbeaten knock of 44 runs. Thus Qalanders won the match by five wickets and moved to the grand finals. For Dolphin left-arm medium fast bowler Adnan took two wickets, Hamid Ullah, Akhtar Amin and Arshad got one wicket each. Aftab Ahmad was declared Man of the Match over his stunning display.

SP Ruler Furqan Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion he gave away

Man of the Match trophy to Aftab Ahmad. President Khyber Union of Journalist Saif Ul Islam, Senior Journalist Mehmood Jan Babar, Chairman PPC Sports Committee Ihtisham Bashir, Coordinators Imran Yousafzai, Abid Khan and a good numbers of journalists and spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed match. The second semi-final will be played between PPC Zalmi and PPC Tigers.