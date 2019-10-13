Afridi warns new influx of refugees due to violence surge in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has expressed his country’s concerns over the new wave of violence in Afghanistan, saying that the recent rise in violence in Afghanistan may lead towards new flow of refugees into Pakistan.

Afridi expressed these concerns during a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi at Geneva.

Afridi said that irrespective of the fast developments taking place in Afghanistan, Pakistan would stand by its commitment for protection of Afghan refugees. Briefing the UN High Commissioner on the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan for the well-being and welfare of the Afghan refugees, Afridi asked Filippo Grandi to work on the challenges being faced by Pakistan in hosting the Afghan refugees, said a message received here.

Afridi said that there was a need for the UNHCR teams to reach out to the Afghan refugees staying in refugee camps and provide basic health, education and other amenities.

Sharing his concerns with the UN High Commissioner on Refugees, Afridi said that the decrease in UNHCR allocation for Afghan refugees was a source of alarm as refugees already needed more assistance in camps.

Briefing the High Commissioner on the humanist approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shehryar Afridi said that the premier had agreed to co-convene the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) set for December 2019.