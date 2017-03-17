Afridi accepts to become brand ambassador for Blind Cricket World Cup

KARACHI, March 17 (APP): Cricket star Shahid Afridi has agreed to

become the brand ambassador for the fifth edition of the One-Day

International (ODI) Blind Cricket World Cup, said the Director Coordination of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Asif Azeem, here on Friday.

He said that the request in this regard was made by chairman of PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah.

Asif said that Shahid Afridi has accepted the request to this end and communicated the same to the PBCC.

The ODI Blind Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in January next year at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It may be recalled that for the T-20 Blind World Cup held in India last month, Indian former captain, Rahul Dravid, was made the brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, the chairman of PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah, has thanked Shahid Afridi for becoming the brand ambassador for the ODI Blind Cricket Cup.

“Afridi is not only an icon in the arena of cricket across the globe but also a philanthropist and role model in social work as well”. Shahid Afridi Foundation is also working for the cause of the special children, he pointed out.

PBCC is trying hard to conduct few pool matches and the final of World Cup here in Pakistan, Sultan Shah added.