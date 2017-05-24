African countries can benefit from Pakistan’s experiences in addressing menace of terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Wednesday said that Pakistan had achieved significant

successes in war against terrorism and African countries could

benefit from its experiences in addressing the menace

of terrorism.

The President said this during a luncheon in honor of

Ambassadors/High Commissioners of African countries at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of South Africa, Tunis,

Kenya, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Morocco, Nigeria, Mauritius and

Libya were present on the occasion.

The President congratulated Ambassadors/High Commissioners on the 54th

anniversary of formation of the African Union (AU).

Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Foreign

Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials were also

present.

The President stated that Pakistan had rendered immense

sacrifices in fight against terrorism and now by the Grace of

Allah Almighty Pakistan had overcome this menace to a great

extent.

He said that African countries could benefit from

Pakistan’s experiences in this regard.

He also offered training for African officers in different fields including defense and foreign affairs.

The President emphasized that Africa had a special place

in Pakistan’s foreign policy adding that Pakistan had adopted

`Look Africa Policy’ to further strengthen relations with

African countries.

The basic objective of this policy is to further expand

cooperation in political, educational, cultural and economic

fields so that the trade volume between Pakistan and African

countries can be further increased.

The President said that projects of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One Belt One Road were not only

beneficial for this region but they also have a great

significance in connecting different parts of the world.

Therefore, African countries must prepare themselves to

benefit from them, the President added.

He also stated that Pakistan’s importance in the region

had increased manifold after the start of CPEC and Pakistan’s

future was bright.

He further said that Economic Corridor and One Belt, One

Road Project was the greatest initiative of this century under

which different regions could change the fate of their people

by coming closer to each other.

The President said that Pakistan and African countries

had several commonalities in political, economic, investment

and tourism sectors adding that maximum benefits could be

gained by enhancing bilateral cooperation in these areas.

On the occasion, Mpendulo Jele, High Commissioner of

South Africa (Dean for Africa) said that Pakistan had

successfully faced the scourge of terrorism which was

commendable.

The Ambassador of Nigeria expressed gratitude for

Pakistan’s cooperation in addressing the menace of terrorism

in Nigeria.