Afghanistan’s response to operation Khyber-4 unwarranted: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, July 19 (APP): Afghan Ministry of Defence’s response

to the operation Khyber 4 is unwarranted and runs counter to Pakistan

Army’s efforts for better Pak-Afghan coordination and cooperation.

“The information about Operation Khyber 4 has been shared (twice

verbally and in writing) with Afghan Forces as well as Resolute Support

Mission, and ODRP,” an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release

said Wednesday.

Pakistan Army looks forward for trust based security coordination and

cooperation for fight against common enemy.

“Rhetoric of blames and suggestive allegations are agenda of forces

working against order and peace in the region which should be avoided,” it

added.