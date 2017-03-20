Afghanistan should take measures to address concerns of Pakistan: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakria on Monday said Afghanistan should take measures to address the concerns of Pakistan regarding terrorist elements.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there were elements using the soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had ordered to re-open the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as a goodwill gesture.

He hoped that Afghanistan would also address the concerns of Pakistan regarding terrorist elements using the soil for attacking Pakistan.

Nafees Zakria said border management system would work

effectively to control such elements, adding the authorities concerned in Pakistan would continue monitoring and surveillance on Pak-Afghan border.