Afghanistan ambassador calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Shukrullah Atif Mashal called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Monday.Matters of mutual interest and regional security particularly Afghanistan peace process came under discussion, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for ongoing Afghan peace process.