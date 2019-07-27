Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights activist tells UN

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 27 (APP):An Afghan human rights activist has called on the international community to stand with the women of Afghanistan and ensure that their hard-won gains since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001 are not sacrificed in any peace agreement.

Jamila Afghani of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom-Afghanistan, speaking to the UN Security Council via videoconference from Kabul, made the appeal as two senior United Nations officials briefed the 15-member Council on their visiting mission to Afghanistan on July 20-21, which focused on women, peace and security.