Afghan war cannot be fought on Pakistani soil: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Afghan war cannot be fought on Pakistani soil as it will be harmful for regional peace and stability.

During the weekly press briefing, foreign office spokesperson Nafees

Zakriya said here Thursday that Pakistan strongly believes that Afghan conflict’s solution relies in political settlement instead of military arrangement.

He said National Security Committee’s meeting earlier this week also

emphasized over the political settlement of Afghan peace process.

He said Pakistan strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan in which precious lives of innocent people have been lost and sympathized with the bereaved families and pray for the victims.

He informed a three-day conference of selected Pakistani envoys would begin in Islamabad from Tuesday for brainstorming discussions on important foreign policy issues.

Nafees Zakaria said the participants will discuss potential strength of the foreign policy and options available in view of the geo-political and regional situation.

“The concluding session of the conference would be chaired by Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi”, he added.

Spokesperson said recent floods in USA have devastated Houston where “we have a large presence of our community”.”Pakistani community members are also affected but they not only helped themselves but also participated, both with cash and in kind, in the relief efforts of the state for other affected communities there, he added.

He said Pakistan extends the deepest sympathies to those affected by the natural disaster, named Harvey, in Houston.

He said as Pakistanis prepare to celebrate the sacred occasion of Eid Ul Azha, “our oppressed brothers and sisters in Indian occupied Kashmir continue to be brutalized”.

“Indian occupation forces, in their effort to suppress the indigenous

legitimate Kashmiri movement for self-determination have martyred four Kashmiris in Hanin, Bandipore and Pulwama areas”, he added.

Spokesperson said over forty defenseless Kashmiris have been injured after Indian forces used brute force and barged into the Kashmiris’ houses in Pulwama,Pampore, Shopin, Srinagar, and Hajin areas.

Pakistan strongly condemn these brutal acts of the Indian forces in IoK and urge the UN and international community to hold India accountable for these crimes against innocent civilians, he said.

Replying to a question he said Pakistan had been engaged with Eourpeon Union regarding the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir by Indian armed forces.

He said “we also hope that British parliamentarian of Kashmir Diaspora will also raise Kashmir issue in the parliament”.

Replying to another question he said that poor treatment of minority

groups in India is a serious concern for international human rights organization.

He said Pakistan remain seriously concerned over continued illegal

detention of senior Hurriyet leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Massrat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and other hundreds of Hurriyet leaders, activists and students on trumped up charges as they languish in different jails in occupied Kashmir and in India.