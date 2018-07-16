Afghan President phones PM, offers condolences on recent terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday phoned Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk to offer condolences on the recent terrorist attacks targeting the election rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Condemning the attacks, he expressed deep sorrow and sympathy on the tragic loss of precious lives.

The Prime Minister termed the attacks as cowardly acts of the enemies to try to derail the democratic process in the country and stressed that the caretaker government was committed to ensure that elections took place on time. Such actions would not deter its resolve.

Both leaders agreed to work together to defeat the common enemies for peace and security in the region.