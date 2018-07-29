Afghan president invites Imran to visit Kabul: Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque on Sunday said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had invited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to visit Kabul.

Talking to media persons here, he said the Afghan president phoned Imran Khan and congratulated him over his victory in the 2018 general election. President Ghani told Imran that Pakistan and Afghanistan had historic relations and invited him to visit his country, he added.

Naeemul Haque said that the PTI chief assured the Afghan president that he would visit Kabul after assuming the power.

To a question, he said Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman should take back his decision that the MMA’s elected candidates would not take oath and join the parliament and instead should help in probing the rigging allegations as offered by the PTI chief.

Responding to another question, Naeemul Haque said the PTI had the mandate to form its governments at the Centre and Punjab, and it was also holding talks with other parties in that regard.