Afghan peace link with regional peace: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday said that peace in Afghanistan was directly linked with peace in its neighboring countries especially Pakistan.

He said this in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Eklil Ahmed Hakimi at Washington wherein he apprised him about the economic situation in Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Finance Ministry.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the present government for enhancing the GDP growth rate and putting Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.

During the course of discussion, both the finance ministers agreed that well-coordinated economic and trade policies would enable the two countries to reap fruits of economic progress and development.

Ishaq Dar strongly condemned the tragic terrorist attack on the Afghan military in which more than 100 soldiers lost their lives.

He reiterated that Pakistan was willing to work closely with Afghanistan to establish peace in the region.

The strong economic ties between the two neighboring countries were

necessary to achieve the goal of peaceful neighborhood, he added.

Both the ministers agreed to hold meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Pakistan and Afghanistan in near future.