Afghan military delegation calls on Corps Commander Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Aug 4 (APP): A seven-member high-level Afghan military

delegation on Friday visited 11 Corps Peshawar Headquarters and held meeting with Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt.

The Afghan delegation was led by Lt Gen Muhammad Zaman Waziri, Commander

201 Corps, Afghan National Army (ANA), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Military Operations

(DGMOs) of both the Armies and Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KP).

Both the sides reaffirmed the resolve to continue fight against

terrorism. Areas of mutual security interests and concerns, including border security mechanism were deliberated upon during the interaction. The two sides concluded that peace and stability could best be achieved through complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation, the ISPR statement added.