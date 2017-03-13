Afghan media delegation visits APP headquarters

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): An eight-member Afghan media delegation, which is on a five-day visit to Pakistan, on Monday visited the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and exchanged views to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of media between the two neighbouring countries.

Veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai, who is also head of the Media Section of the Pakistan Policy Group – a think tank – accompanied the Afghan delegation, which was led by President of Afghanistan National Journalists Union Faheem Dashty.

The delegation included Afghan journalists Khpolwak Sapai Deputy

Director TOLOnews, Sharif Hassanyar Acting Managing Director Ariana Television, Aziz Ahmad Tassal President Kabul Press Club, Mahmmod Mobaarez Station Manager Radio Killid Kabul and Abdul Mujeeb Khalvatgar Nai Open Media.

APP Managing Director Masood Malik, accompanied by Executive Director Sohail Ali Khan, directors Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry, Akram

Malik and Ghawas Khan, and Diplomatic Correspondent Muhammad

Qamarullah, briefed the delegation about APP news network across the country, multilingual print, pictorial, electronic news services, web news portal and deployment of its correspondents abroad.

Masood Malik on the occasion apprised the visiting media persons about APP’s working, including news gathering, editing and transmission to subscribers – newspapers, television channels and foreign news agencies.

He informed the delegation that APP had news exchange agreements with around 40 foreign news agencies. He offered APP’s news service to both Afghan print and electronic media on trial basis for three to four months, for which necessary formalities could be worked out in due course.

The APP MD also told them about transmission of news in regional news services, including Pashto, Saraiki, Brahvi, Balochi and Sindhi, besides English, Urdu and Arabic languages.

He said the APP, being a state news agency, not only ensured coverage of the government policies but also efficiently covered parliamentary and court proceedings, and political activities taking place across the country.

The hallmark of professional activities of the national news agency was transmission of authentic, unbiased and credible news, he added.

Masood Malik highlighted role of media in promotion of cordial relations between the two countries and suggested to hold joint seminars, which would help achieve peace and stability in the region.

Both the sides discussed professional matters and possible ways and means to sign a news exchange agreement between APP and Afghanistan’s Bakhtar News Agency, appointment of correspondents in Islamabad and Kabul, besides APP print and video news services for Afghan dailies, news channels and radio stations.

During the discussion, participants from the both sides were of the view that media could play an effective role in strengthening bilateral ties in different areas between the two brotherly Muslim neighbouring countries, besides promoting political and economic stability in the region.

Rahimullah Yousafzai said a 15-member media delegation from Pakistan would visit Afghanistan in July and an APP representative would be included in it.

He said it was the hallmark of APP that all private media followed and relied upon APP news on sensitive issues, adding that the APP MD was a seasoned journalist and thorough professional and the news agency would further flourish under him.

The delegation also took round of different sections of APP, including the Central News Desk and Video News Service, and appreciated working environment of the country’s leading news agency.