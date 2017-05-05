Afghan Deputy Finance Minister calls on Ishaq Dar

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 5 (APP): Afghan Deputy Finance
Minister, Mustafa Mastoor Friday called on Finance Minister
Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank (ADB)
conference at Yokohama Japan.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the
meeting.
The Afghan Minister requested for expediting progress
on development projects, undertaken in Afghanistan with the
help and assistance of Pakistan.
The Afghan Vice Minister acknowledged that the recent
visit of a high level delegation, headed by Speaker National
Assembly of Pakistan was a welcome step to further strengthen
bilateral relations between the two countries.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that both brotherly
countries need more interaction to further enhance bilateral
trade and business-to-business exchange of visits.
He mentioned that Pakistan-Afghan JEC shall be held
later this year.