Afghan Deputy Finance Minister calls on Ishaq Dar

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 5 (APP): Afghan Deputy Finance

Minister, Mustafa Mastoor Friday called on Finance Minister

Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank (ADB)

conference at Yokohama Japan.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the

meeting.

The Afghan Minister requested for expediting progress

on development projects, undertaken in Afghanistan with the

help and assistance of Pakistan.

The Afghan Vice Minister acknowledged that the recent

visit of a high level delegation, headed by Speaker National

Assembly of Pakistan was a welcome step to further strengthen

bilateral relations between the two countries.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that both brotherly

countries need more interaction to further enhance bilateral

trade and business-to-business exchange of visits.

He mentioned that Pakistan-Afghan JEC shall be held

later this year.