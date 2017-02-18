Afghan cooperation imperative to wipe out terrorism: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Secretary Foreign Affairs Aizaz
Chaudhry has said that Afghanistan’s cooperation was
imperative to wipe out terrorism and ensure peace in the region.
Pakistan desires cooperation of Afghan intelligence,
leadership and other institutions to address the issues for
holding peace in the region.
Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan wanted peace in
Afghanistan and for that, Afghan leadership, military
intelligence, and other stakeholders should come forward to
formulate strategy to resolve the problems.
Pakistan was taking all important steps like border
management and patrolling on border areas to stop the infiltration
of terrorists from Afghan side to this region.
He said that Pakistan’s military and civil leadership had
given message to the Afghan side to take measures so that
terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan could be controlled
in a befitting manner.
Pakistan and regional countries had serious concerns of the
presence of “Daesh” in Afghanistan which could be a threat for the
region.
He said that Pakistan had achieved successes in Tribal areas
and was controlling the area effectively. He said that America
could
play role and ask Afghanistan to take serious steps for ensuring
peace in the region.
To a question regarding relations with new leadership of
America, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted good relations
with neighboring and regional countries, as well as America to
achieve
economic progress for benefit of the people.
The international community was observing changes
in the region through China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Foreign
Secretary said that connectivity of roads would benefit Central
Asian and regional countries.
To another question he said that Pakistan civil and military
leadership unitedly made efforts to flush out terrorism and
development in the country.
Replying to a question he said that Pakistan and United
States were cooperating in Science and Technology, defence, trade,
education, agriculture and other sectors.
He said that all out efforts would be made to bring
improvement in relations with America in different sectors.
Aizaz Chaudhry said that cooperation of America in
addressing the terrorism issues would be helpful for Pakistan. He
said that there was need to further strengthen relations with
America in economic, education, energy and other fields to achieve
progress for the people of Pakistan.
