Afghan Consul General calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP):Newly appointed Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmed Zai Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House.

The two sides discussed overall situation in the region in the wake of peace agreement between Taliban and US and other peace measures.

The Governor informed the Afghan Consul General that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan as it was imperative for peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

He felicitated the Consul General on election of new cabinet in Afghanistan and conveyed his best wishes.