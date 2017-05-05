Afghan Cd’ A summoned to Foreign Office; strong protest lodged over unprovoked firing at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): The Afghan Charge d’ Affairs was summoned

to the Foreign Office here Friday to lodge Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked firing by the Afghan forces in Chaman area, which has resulted in the martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens and injuries to a number of people, including women and children.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the Afghan Charge d’ Affairs

was conveyed that Pakistani authorities were undertaking the population census and this information had been shared with Afghan government earlier.

The unprovoked firing from the Afghan side, not only led to the loss of

precious lives and injured many, but has also disrupted the census in areas on the Pakistan side of the border and caused damage to properties.

“We urge the Afghan government to take immediate steps to bring an

end to the unprovoked firing from the Afghan side. Action should also be taken against those who are responsible for this violation.”