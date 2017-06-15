Afghan Ambassador calls on Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq has said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the

vital interest of Pakistan and the region.

He was speaking to Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador of

the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Pakistan, who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday, said a press release.

He further said that Pakistan believes in mutual respect for

sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.

The Speaker expressed his desire for enhancing the existing

bilateral and parliamentary relations between Pakistan and

Afghanistan.

He added that by active engagement of parliamentarians of the

two countries, bilateral relations would further improve and

strengthened.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the victims of terrorism and

extremism; therefore, both the nations should devise a joint

strategy and closer cooperation to eliminate terrorism, he said.

Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador of Afghanistan said that

Pakistan and Afghanistan underlined the need to enhance cooperation

to strengthen their relations.

He said that both the nations are confronting common threats

which need to be addressed jointly.

He highlighted the need for comprehensive engagement and

collective dialogue as highly imperative for harmonious relations.

He said that Pak-Afghan relations are deep rooted in stronger

people-to-people contact, cultural affinities and shared interests.