Afghan Ambassador calls on Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq has said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the
vital interest of Pakistan and the region.
He was speaking to Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador of
the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Pakistan, who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday, said a press release.
He further said that Pakistan believes in mutual respect for
sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.
The Speaker expressed his desire for enhancing the existing
bilateral and parliamentary relations between Pakistan and
Afghanistan.
He added that by active engagement of parliamentarians of the
two countries, bilateral relations would further improve and
strengthened.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the victims of terrorism and
extremism; therefore, both the nations should devise a joint
strategy and closer cooperation to eliminate terrorism, he said.
Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador of Afghanistan said that
Pakistan and Afghanistan underlined the need to enhance cooperation
to strengthen their relations.
He said that both the nations are confronting common threats
which need to be addressed jointly.
He highlighted the need for comprehensive engagement and
collective dialogue as highly imperative for harmonious relations.
He said that Pak-Afghan relations are deep rooted in stronger
people-to-people contact, cultural affinities and shared interests.
