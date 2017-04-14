RAWALPINDI April 14 (APP): Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).
Both discussed issues of mutual interest including security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS
