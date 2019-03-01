Affordable housing schemes top priority of government ; Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari Friday inaugurated the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s Flagship Farm Housing Scheme, OPF Greens Raiwind Road,

Lahore.

He reviewed the development work of the scheme and expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the development and asked Managing Director OPF, Dr Amir Sheikh, to complete the development work on time, a press release issued here said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said OPF scheme is the best opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to make a home in Pakistan,”we are committed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in and outside Pakistan”, he said.

He restated his commitment towards the vision of the Prime Minister and said that this scheme is in line with the Prime Minister’s commitment to provide affordable housing also being developed according to the international standards.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that past governments did not pay heed to the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis while the incumbent government considered overseas Pakistanis the most valuable asset and was committed to facilitate them.

The balloting at OPF’s Flagship Farm Housing Scheme “OPF Greens Raiwind Road Lahore” will be done in a month.

There are 355 canals of land area in the newly inaugurated OPP Scheme exclusively to fulfill the housing needs of the overseas Pakistanis.