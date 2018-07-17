Affectees of Diamer Basha Dam request CJP for release of compensation

GILGIT, Jul 17 (APP):Affectees of Diamer Basha Dam met the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here Tuesday during his visit to Gilgit Baltistant.

The affectees presented application to the Chief Justice of Pakistan that their land was acquired for construction of dam but they have not yet been awarded compensation and requested that concerned authorities may be directed to release the compensation.

The CJP assured that their issues will be resolved in accordance with law.

Moreover, Chief Justice of Pakistan visited different areas of Gilgit Baltistan including Naltar, Hunza, Altit Fort, Baltit Fort and Attabad Lake and was warmly welcomed by locals. They also discussed their issues with Chief Justice of Pakistan and presented applications for redressal of their grievances.