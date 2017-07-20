AFD to provide Euro 165 mln for energy sector development

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan and French Agency for

Development (AFD) Thursday signed Euro 165 million soft loan

agreements to improve energy sector.

The agreements were signed by Secretary, Economic Affairs

Division (EAD), Shahid Mahmood, Ambassador of France, Martine

Dorance and Country Director French Agency for Development (AFD),

Jacky AMPROU.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed the

signing of loan agreements for financing of energy sector projects

including Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Tranche-IV and

Mangla Power Plant Rehabilitation Project.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar appreciated the AFD’s continued

support and assistance for economic development of Pakistan.

He also lauded and welcomed AFD`s new strategy to develop and

open new sectors of cooperation like water and sanitation in Faisalabad,

Clean Energy project in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and Urban

Transport System in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ambassador of France Ms Martine Dorance said that France and

Pakistan enjoyed long history of cooperation and that the Government of France was pleased to support the Government of Pakistan in different areas.

She said relations of both the countries would further be promoted

in different sectors.

The main objective of the programme is to make energy sector

more affordable, reliable and sustainable, supporting the country’s

economic growth through expeditious implementation of the National

Power Policy, 2013.

Under these programs, the government has embarked on a substantial

reform initiative that aims to address financial sustainability issues in

the energy sector.

This includes recently passed legislation that will improve governance

through more clearly defined roles for both the government and the energy sector regulator, reducing debt levels in the energy sector, and increasing investment.

The energy reform program demonstrates government’s commitment

to improve the reliability, sustainability, and affordability of the energy

sector.

Maintaining the momentum for reform will help ensure that all

Pakistanis have access to electricity, while keeping the economy on a

high-growth path.