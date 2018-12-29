Aesthetic expression a value addition for culture, social awareness: President

KARACHI, Dec 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the aesthetic expression was a value addition to a culture as it created awareness among the people on social-justice, harmony, quality of life, patriotism and other aspects of life.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a painting exhibition here at Jamil Naqsh Museum titled “Fisher Woman of My Mohenjodaro,” the president said the South Asian history and the centuries-old traditions of Pakistan had grown out of the world’s oldest civilizations like Mehrgarh, Mohenjodaro and Harappa.

He said the ancient archaeological sites were priceless treasures for the nation those must be preserved at any cost. The inspirational heritage must also be shared with the global art community, by portraying it through artistic ambassadors, like Jamil Naqsh, a prominent Pakistani painter, he added.

The president highlighted that masterpieces created by the contemporary painters, sculptors, writers, musicians, culinary experts and other artists were also appreciated globally, as those arts and crafts beautifully reflected the refined talents, scenic-landscapes and diversity of experiences offered by the land.

He underlined that despite the exposure to technological advancements, professional migrations and geo-political diversity, the Pakistani people remained connected to their strong roots in the fertile soil.

“Our distinct culture has been nurtured with strong relationships of humanitarian love, while our food and flavours also carry the aroma of generous hospitality,” he said.

The president also admired Jamil Naqsh, who had earned international fame along with the “Pride of Performance” award in 1989 and the “Sitara-e-Imtiaz” in 2009. His work depicted the different aspects of society, with deep insights to enrich the minds of his viewers, he added.

He called for need to take more opportunities to celebrate the accomplishments of national heroes, who were portraying a soft image of Pakistan, with their great successes in every arena, around the world.

The focus of the exhibition was to highlight the lifestyle and romantic charms of the Indus Valley Civilization, which continued to attract and amaze many great archaeologists and scholars of arts and cultures, from all over the world.

One prominent element in the creative legacy of Naqsh, is the female face and form. He has now redefined the classic bronze sculpture of the ‘Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro’ – portraying her as a ‘Fisherwoman’. His theory is; “This civilization flourished along the Indus River, back in the year 2500 BCE, so their primary occupation was fishing”.

This series of paintings also features other creatures and ancient composite artifacts of Mohenjo-daro, like the ‘Fish’ and the ‘Bull’, along with several ancient ‘Scripts’ found in this archeological site.