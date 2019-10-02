Advocate of UN-backed Kashmir resolution, US Senator Sanders hospitalized

NEW YORK, Oct 02 (APP):US Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been calling for the lifting of India’s siege on occupied Kashmir, was hospitalized and treated for an artery blockage in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to media reports.

Sanders, 78, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is stated to be recovering well and in “good spirits”.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Senator Sanders experienced some chest discomfort,” Jeff Weaver, a longtime adviser to Sanders, said in a statement Wednesday.