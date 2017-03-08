Adviser to PM on National Security meets Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Mar 8 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security

Lt. Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair discussed in detail prevailing situation and various other issues of importance.

During the meeting with Lt. Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua at

Governor House here, the Sindh Governor said the present government has

a vast experience to deal with all kinds of challenges, said a press

release issued here Tuesday.

Muhammad Zubair said the country is moving on the path of economic

development in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The restoration of peace in Sindh, especially Karachi, is also an

achievement of the present government, he added.

He said the government has formulated a comprehensive and effective

strategy with all the stakeholders to cope with both internal and

external threats.

The Sindh Governor emphasised that present government’s far sighted

decisions were leading towards improvement in law and order situation and attracting foreign investment in the country.

He said socio economic and cultural activities are growing due to

improved law and order situation in the province, which is a heartening development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Inspection Commission’s Chairman Col (retd)

Saif called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and discussed matters of importance.