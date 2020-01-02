Adviser Finance gives go ahead to resolve matters with Etisalat

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday gave go ahead to the quarters concerned to resolve the matters with Etisalat and settle it forever.

“We want to move beyond the status quo maintained on the issue for over a decade and bring the matter to a final settlement, beneficial for our country and our long-term business interests,” the Advisor said while chairing the Inter-Ministerial meeting regarding the issue of pending payments by Etisalat.

He directed the participants to come up with the final proposal for the resolution of the pending payments before the end of this month, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Minister for IT Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was also present in the meeting, the statement said adding that in the presence of all the stakeholders including Secretary IT, Secretary Privatization Commission and Secretary Finance, pending matters regarding the final settlement were discussed in detail.