Advancement in S&T imperative for robust economy: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and

Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said advancement in science and technology (S&T) was one of the basic requisites for a robust economy in today’s knowledge based world.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 4th convention & 25th General Assembly meeting of the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) 2017, jointly organized here by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

The minister appreciated the PEC and to NUST for bringing

all together to strive for a better world through innovation and engineering education for society, development, and sustainability, which was the main theme of the event.

He said science and technology was the key to success in the modern era. There was enough evidence to show that nations, which have not pursued science and technology, have fallen behind in terms of their industrial and economic development.

Modernization in every aspect of life was an important

manifestation of the role of science and technology, he added.

The introduction of modern gadgets, he said, had not only

facilitated connectivity, but it had also empowered the

disadvantaged segments of society.

The minister said technology had revolutionized sectors

like health and education.

Science and technology, he said, was a growing field in

Pakistan as evident from some most brilliant minds, who were great acclaim in mathematics and in several branches of physical science, notably theoretical physics and chemistry.

He said the ministry as the national focal point and the enabling arm of the government for planning, coordinating and directing efforts has initiated scientific and technological programs as per the national agenda to develop a sustainable S&T research base for socio-economic development of the country.

The ministry’s goals and agendas were perfectly aligned with the vision of Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) that was to promote sound engineering practices in support of the socio economic development objectives in the regions of their interest, he added.

The ministry’s principal focus, he said, was on building Pakistan’s technological competence and developing a larger pool of human resources to reverse the brain drain, and for integrating the existing technological infrastructure for

strengthening of technology institutions, effective governance of S&T and enhancing the capacity of indigenous innovation systems.

In this regard the focus areas has been re-orientation of the

research agenda in light of the needs of the industries, the minister said.

He appreciated the efforts made by FEIAP, PEC and NUST to organize this conference with a view to facilitate the exchange of information, expertise and ideas related to engineering amongst the member organizations within the Asia-Pacific region.

He also congratulated Pakistan Engineering Council and National University of Sciences and Technology for their untiring efforts in continuously improving the engineering profession and to groom and shape the brightest minds to do greater good for the society.

The government, he said, would always extend all out support for the future growth of not only NUST but all the educational institutions of Pakistan.

Earlier, Chairman of PEC Engr Jawed Salim Qureshi, in his remarks, said the council had always strived for the betterment of professional engineers and nourishment of budding engineers.

He opined that the changing and challenging world demands a need for young, brilliant minds to innovate and create new ways to tackle the unprecedented challenges.

Pro-Rector Academics NUST Dr Asif Raza highlighted the significance attached to the convention, saying that it would have far-reaching positive dividends.

He also apprised the audience of achievements made by NUST in a short time span including its coveted global standing particularly in the field of engineering and technology.

Prominent among other speakers were Vice Chairman PEC Engr Zahid Arif, Dr John Chien-Chung Li, President FEIAP and Engr Chuah Hean Teik, the keynote speaker whose talk was themed around Globalization and Challenges Faced by

Engineering Profession.

In the second session of convention, as many as 40 engineering scholars from a total of 14 countries presented papers on engineering education and standardization, disaster mitigation, sustainable environment and son.