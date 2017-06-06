ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Ministry of Industries and Production
Tuesday informed that investment under the Automotive Development
Policy 2016-21 is very crucial for growth in this sector and over
all in country’s economy.
Due priority to this area will be accorded by all the relevant
government sectors for speedy processing of investment proposals and
other allied facilitation required in this regard, Federal
Secretary for Industries and Production, Khizar Hayat Gondal in
a meeting along with Secretary Board of Investment (BoI) Azher Ali
Chaudhry and representative of automobile sector here.
He assured the perspective investors that no hinderance will
be allowed to cause delay at any level.
He said if they will be facing any difficulties in smooth
processing of their cases they should be brought in the notice of
secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production and BoI.
The secretary industries also decided to hold a similar
meeting on bi-monthly basis to put implementation of all such
investment proposals on fast track.
While Secretary BoI, Azher Ali Chaudry fully echoed the
spirit and content of the views expressed by Secretary MoIP and
vowed to support the investment proposals through personal
involvement and put in place stricter monitoring regime.
On the occasion, CEO ECD briefed the secretary MoIP on the
progress of all the cases of green investment in the ADP 2016-21.
He highlighted the shortcomings in the proposals of the
investors.
The secretary Industries ad Production directed EDB to take
all necessary measures to process all the cases on fast track and
strictly within the framework of the policy for determination of
their eligibility.
The investors expressed their satisfaction on the re-assurance
if the secretary MoIP and hoped that new investment in the auto
sector will bring about healthy competition in the sector.
ADP 2016-21 decisive for growth in automobile sector: MoIP
