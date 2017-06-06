ADP 2016-21 decisive for growth in automobile sector: MoIP

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Ministry of Industries and Production

Tuesday informed that investment under the Automotive Development

Policy 2016-21 is very crucial for growth in this sector and over

all in country’s economy.

Due priority to this area will be accorded by all the relevant

government sectors for speedy processing of investment proposals and

other allied facilitation required in this regard, Federal

Secretary for Industries and Production, Khizar Hayat Gondal in

a meeting along with Secretary Board of Investment (BoI) Azher Ali

Chaudhry and representative of automobile sector here.

He assured the perspective investors that no hinderance will

be allowed to cause delay at any level.

He said if they will be facing any difficulties in smooth

processing of their cases they should be brought in the notice of

secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production and BoI.

The secretary industries also decided to hold a similar

meeting on bi-monthly basis to put implementation of all such

investment proposals on fast track.

While Secretary BoI, Azher Ali Chaudry fully echoed the

spirit and content of the views expressed by Secretary MoIP and

vowed to support the investment proposals through personal

involvement and put in place stricter monitoring regime.

On the occasion, CEO ECD briefed the secretary MoIP on the

progress of all the cases of green investment in the ADP 2016-21.

He highlighted the shortcomings in the proposals of the

investors.

The secretary Industries ad Production directed EDB to take

all necessary measures to process all the cases on fast track and

strictly within the framework of the policy for determination of

their eligibility.

The investors expressed their satisfaction on the re-assurance

if the secretary MoIP and hoped that new investment in the auto

sector will bring about healthy competition in the sector.