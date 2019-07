MIANWALI, Jul 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday invited the private sector to step forward in adopting the country’s major hospitals and join the government’s journey of bringing improvement in health sector.

“Under the adopt-a-hospital project, we can bring a significant change in health sector through public-private partnership,” the prime minister said in his address at the foundation-laying ceremony of a hospital in Mianwali’s Namal valley.