Admiral Zakaullah pays farewell visit to CJCSC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah paid a farewell visit to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff

Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, General Zubair acknowledged and commended the

remarkable services of Admiral Zakaullah as Naval Chief, said a

statement issued here by media department of Pakistan Navy.

The Chairman CJCSC also highlighted the dynamic role played by

Admiral Zakaullah during his tenure of service to enhance the

operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy, Inter-Services cooperation

and transformation of Pakistan Navy into a potent force.

On the occasion, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah thanked Chairman CJCSC

for his gratitude and well wishes.