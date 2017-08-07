Admiral Zakaullah calls on German Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah, who is on an official visit to Germany, called on Deputy
Chief of Defence Staff Germany, Vice Admiral Ruehle and German
Naval Chief (Inspector of German Navy), Vice Admiral Andreas Krause
on Monday.
Upon his arrival at Federal Ministry of Defence Germany in Berlin,
the Admiral was received by German Naval Chief, says a press release
issued here.
A ceremonial guard with military honours was also presented to
the Naval Chief on the occasion. Thereafter, he laid a wreath on
German Armed Forces Memorial at Federal Ministry of Defence.
Later, the Naval Chief called on Deputy Chief of Defence Staff
Germany in his office. During the meeting, professional matters of
mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were dilated upon.
Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Germany appreciated the role and
contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and
stability in the region. Both the dignitaries
agreed and looked forward to further enhancing the interaction between
the two countries in the diverse fields of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration.
During discussions with the German Naval Chief, various matters of mutual
interest including bilateral naval collaboration, Maritime
Security and Stability, Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP),
Counter Piracy Operations, drug-trafficking and various avenues to
enhance interoperability between Pakistan and German Navy were
pondered upon.
The Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and
performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for
maintaining regional peace and security in particular.
Vice Admiral Andreas Krause acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts
and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security
in the region and also hoped to extend cooperation between both the
navies in diverse fields of naval collaboration.
Later during the day, the Naval Chief visited German Navy Ship
FGS ERFURT at Warnemunde Naval Base. During his visit onboard, he
interacted with the German Navy Ship’s crew and appreciated their operational
competence.
It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will
further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries
in general and armed forces in particular.
