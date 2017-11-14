Admiral Sir Philip Jones visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Royal Navy UK, Admiral Sir Philip Jones KCB ADC, who is on an official visit to Pakistan visited Naval Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here by Pakistan Navy, Admiral Sir Philip is in Pakistan on the invitation of Chief of

the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, he was received by Chief of the Naval

Staff. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial

dress presented him Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced

to Principal Staff Officers.

Later, Admiral Sir Philip Jones KCB ADC, called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where he held

discussion on professional matters. Various avenues of cooperation between the

two navies were also discussed in detail. A comprehensive brief on Pakistan

Navy’s role in Regional Maritime Security situation and Operational Developments

in the Indian Ocean was also given to him.

First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff

Royal Navy UK also laid wreath at Shuhada Monument.

In the second leg of his visit, Admiral Sir Philip Jones is scheduled

to meet Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi.

He will also deliver a lecture at Pakistan

Navy War College Lahore.

This visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the Navies.