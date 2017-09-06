Adjournment motion submitted in Senate to discuss massacred of Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Senator Sehar Kamran Wednesday submitted an

adjournment motion with the Senate Secretariat to discuss massacred

of Muslim in Burma and mobilize the international community to halt

genocide of the Rohingya Muslims.

In her adjournment motion, she moved that the normal proceedings of

the House might be adjourned to discuss this grave issue.

She said, it was being reported in print and electronic media

that thousands of Rohingya Muslims, including women and children

had been massacred in Burma.

It is further reported that some bodies have been burnt to conceal these

brutal crimes, while others have been burnt alive.