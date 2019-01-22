ADFD allocates US$3 bln to State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, has formalized an amount of US$3 billion (AED11 billion) to State Bank of Pakistan with an aim to support Pakistan’s economic growth and to achieve the long-term objectives of its monetary policy.

According to the WAM news agency’s report received here on Tuesday, the decision to formalize the deposit was made under the directives of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President and Sheikh Mohamed bin

Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.