Additional Assistant Commissioner gunned down in Tank District

TANK Aug.02(APP):Additional Assistant Commissioner District Tank has been shot dead by unknown gunman when his vehicle was ambushed here at Traffic Point, police said.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Karamatullah Kundi was on his way to office from home when his vehicle was ambushed by unknown gunman at traffic point. The accused sprayed the vehicle with bullets, killing the Additional Assistant Commissioner.

The police rushed to the spot and started search operation in the area to arrest the fleeing killer.