ADB to further play an important role to address challenges facing the region: Crown Prince Naruhito

By M Naeem Chaudhry

YOKOHAMA (Japan) May 06 (APP): Crown Prince of Japan, Naruhito

Saturday expressed the hope that Asian Development Bank will further

play an important role in addressing the challenges of developing infrastructure, power supply networks and transportation facilities

besides resolving issues of natural disasters and climate change.

In his address at the opening session of the Board of Governors,

Asian Development Bank on the eve of its 50th Annual Meeting here

at National Conventional Hall, Naruhito, the elder son of Emperor

Akihito and Empress Michiko, and the heir apparent to the

Chrysanthemum Throne, recalled ADB’s inaugural meeting in Tokyo

” when Asia and the Pacific was one of the poorest regions in

the world.”

“Since then, during the last half century, the countries in

this region have made significant progress in economic

development and poverty reduction,” he added.

The opening session of the ADB Board of Governors was

attended by among others the finance and development ministers,

central bank governors, senior government officials, business

executives, media persons, academics, representatives from

civil society, development organizations and youth from the

Asia and Pacific region.

Welcoming participants at the session, the Crown Prince lauded

the role of the Bank in working closely with its member countries

and across a range of areas with development assistance.

Even with such progress, he noted that much more still needs

to be done, specifically in the area of poverty reduction. “There

are, however, still over 300 million people living in poverty in

this region, and poverty reduction through sustainable and

inclusive growth remains an important agenda to us,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for infrastructure for sustainable

development. “The region is also faced with a range of challenges,

such as developing infrastructure including power supply networks

and transportation facilities, as well as addressing natural

disasters and climate change,” he added.

The Crown Prince hoped, “the Bank will further play an

important role in addressing these issues” and “the participants

gathered here in Yokohama from around the world will combine their

wisdom and work towards overcoming various challenges, so that we

can together build Asia’s prosperity.”

Earlier In his address at the opening session, ADB President

Takehiko Nakao recounted the achievements of the Bank over the

last 50 years, specifically for combining finance and knowledge

to support developing member countries, promoting good policies,

and fostering regional cooperation and friendship.

ADB has provided about $270 billion of loans and grants, based

on a cumulative $7 billion of paid-in capital contributions from

67 members, and $30 billion of contributions from 34 members to

the Asian Development Fund, Nakao stated.

“Asian countries have adopted prudent macroeconomic policies

and open trade and investment regimes, as well as strong investment

in infrastructure and education, all underpinned by clear long-term

visions through ADB’s help in the form of “high-level dialogue with

state leaders and ministers, technical assistance, capacity building,

and policy-based budget support loans”, he said.

During the course of his speech, the President pinpointed

five future priorities of the Bank: supporting infrastructure

development, social sectors like health and education, gender

equality, more effective public-private partnerships, and

continued reforms in the ADB.

“Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the

climate actions agreed at COP21 in 2015 are collective

priorities for Asian economies,” he added.