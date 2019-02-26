ADB provides $75mln to upgrade Mardan–Swabi Road

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide US $ 75 million loans to widen and upgrade 42 kilometers (km) of the busy Mardan–Swabi road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country.

The agreement to this effect was signed here by ADB Country Director for Pakistan Ms. Xiaohong Yang and Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed while Secretary of Communications and Work Department, Shahab Khattak represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and government of the province on the occasion.