ADB President expresses confidence in future of CAREC institute

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Asian Development Bank (ADB) President

Takehiko Nakao Thursday expressed confidence in the important role

the new intergovernmental organization would play in the development

of the CAREC programme, as regional cooperation efforts among member

countries enter a new phase.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Central Asia

Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute in Urumqi, China,

says a statement received here.

Pakistan Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar is also

participating in the event alongwith over 100 other participants

from CAREC member countries.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the CAREC

Institute for its successful transition to an intergovernmental

organization,” said Nakao. “ADB is pleased to continue

supporting the Institute in becoming a center of research,

knowledge, and capacity building in the CAREC region.”

The CAREC Institute was originally developed as a “virtual

entity” in 2006 to support regional cooperation in infrastructure

development, trade and economic corridors, and agricultural and

natural resource management.

Following the decision of the 13th CAREC Ministerial

Conference in 2014, the Institute’s physical base was established in

Urumqi in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Since, the CAREC

member countries have been working on an agreement to give the

Institute a legal framework.

Today’s ceremony marks the Institute’s official transition to

an intergovernmental research organization following the signing and

ratification of the agreement by more than three countries,

including the host country. So far the PRC, Mongolia, Pakistan, and

Uzbekistan have completed the signing and ratification.

Initiated by a technical assistance project in 1996, CAREC

today is a partnership of 11 countries and six multilateral

development partners.[1] As of the end of 2016, almost $30 billion

in CAREC-related investments have been made in the four priority

areas of transport, energy, trade facilitation, and trade policy.

ADB has provided $10.4 billion, with the remaining coming from

governments and development partners.

During his 3-day visit to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous

Region, Mr. Nakao met with the PRC Finance Minister Xiao Jie and

discussed the PRC’s macroeconomic conditions, economic policies, and

ways to deepen collaboration between the PRC and ADB.

Nakao also met with Xinjiang’s Communist Party Secretary,

Chen Quanguo, and discussed the progress of projects in urban

development, water supply and transport, as well as opportunities

for future assistance. In addition, he will witness the signing of

a cooperation agreement between the CAREC Institute and ADB.

Nakao also had bilateral meetings with Kyrgyz Republic’s

Chairman of State Customs Service Azamat Sulaimanov, Tajikistan’s

Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda,

and Uzbekistan’s Finance Minister Batir Khodjaev, and will meet with

Afghanistan’s Finance Minister Eklil Ahmad Hakimi, and Pakistan’s

Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Mohammad Ishaq

Dar.

As part of his programme, Nakao visited Turpan to see one

part of the recently completed Xinjiang Urban Transport and

Environmental Improvement Project in the city and met with the

beneficiaries of the grant-financed Turpan Women’s Ethnic Minority

Cultural Tourism Development Project, which was implemented in

conjunction with the Xinjiang Urban Transport and Environment

Improvement Project.

In 2009, ADB provided assistance of about $100 million for the

project. It constructed and upgraded roads, built bridges, improved

sanitation by building toilets, and improved solid waste management

stations and equipment. ADB’s Gender and Development Cooperation

Fund provided a $150,000 grant to improve and strengthen ethnic

minority women’s economic empowerment.

The 11 members of CAREC are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, the PRC,

Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan,

Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The six multilateral

institutions are ADB, World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction

and Development, Islamic Development Bank, United Nations

Development Programme, and International Monetary Fund.