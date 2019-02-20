ADB, BOI jointly organized a stakeholder consultation on SEZs development

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Board of Investment (BOI) Wednesday jointly organized a stakeholder consultation on special economic zones (SEZs) development in Pakistan.

The consultation workshop held with the support of United Kingdom’s Department for International Development and attended by over 80 key officials from the federal and provincial governments, academia and private sector, discussed the road-map for fast-track and evidence-based SEZs development, said a statement issued by ADB here.