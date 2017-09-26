ADB approves $800 mln to improve connectivity, trade in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Asian Development Bank’s (ADB)

Board of Directors has approved a $800 million multitranche

financing facility (MFF) to help enhance regional connectivity and

trade in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC)

corridors in Pakistan.

The investment programme will expand Pakistan’s regional

connectivity links while helping to improve road traffic efficiency,

according to a statement issued by the bank here on Tuesday.

Road networks in Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be

rehabilitated and upgraded with the MFF’s first tranche, worth $180

million in 2017. The second and third tranches, worth $260 million

and $360 million, respectively, are expected to be approved in 2019

and 2021.

“Pakistan’s unique geographic location-at the crossroads of

Central Asia, the People’s Republic of China, and South Asia-

provides a unique potential and opportunity for the country to

become a regional transport and trade hub,” said Dong-Soo Pyo, ADB’s

Director, Transport and Communications Division, Central and West

Asia Department.

“The investment programme will help the government of Pakistan

to realize this potential, improving trade and connectivity in the

CAREC corridors with the long-term goal of achieving inclusive

growth and sustainable development in mind.”

Pakistan’s trade has been centered on sea traffic while

transit trade through the country remains limited as poor and costly

transport and cross-border infrastructure and services hinder the

realization of this untapped potential.

Upgrading the country’s current 263,000 kilometers (km) of

road while ensuring transport safety will be critical to the

country’s export competitiveness as well as overall economic growth.

The MFF will upgrade and rehabilitate a total of 747 km of

road along the CAREC corridor. The investment programme will also

focus on strengthening the capacity of the National Highway

Authority to conduct due diligence work for subsequent tranches as

well as to implement each tranche project under the MFF as designed.