ADB approves $300 million to support Pakistan’s Public Sector Enterprises Reform

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and

Pakistan here on Thursday signed a $300 million loan to support

Pakistan’s efforts to implement major structural reforms and

efficiency initiatives to improve the performance, transparency, and

financial sustainability of the country’s federal government-run

public sector enterprises (PSEs).

Xiaohong Yang, ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan and Tariq

Mahmood Pasha, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) for the

government of Pakistan signed the loan agreement here, said

a press release.

“Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises provide vital services to

the people and country’s economy,” said Xiaohong Yang.

“ADB is proud to support the government of Pakistan’s commitment to

implement reforms that will ensure financially sustainability of these firms while improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

The financial performance of many federal government PSEs in

Pakistan-which employ more than 400,000 people have been weak in

recent years, despite significant budget support from the federal

government.

The Program will support government’s efforts to improve the

performance of the PSEs by improving corporate governance and

accountability, identifying and reducing financial burdens arising

out of direct budgetary transfers to PSEs. This will strengthen

fiscal sustainability and freeing of finances for priority

development projects.

ADB’s assistance is the second sub program under the PSEs

Reform Program, bringing total ADB financing for critical reforms in

PSEs to $600 million since June 2016.

With ADB’s assistance, under the Public Sector Enterprises

Reform Program, the government of Pakistan has carried out

significant structural reforms and efficiency initiatives to help

improve financial sustainability and operational efficiency of PSEs,

and helped improve the compliance to the Corporate Governance Rules

2013.

Many policy actions have been introduced under the program to

improve the financial transparency, monitoring, and corporate

governance in PSEs.

A critical target under the program’s second subprogram is to increase

the compliance rate of companies to Corporate Governance Rules to 50%. The restructuring and reform of selected public sector enterprises, particularly Pakistan Railways, have also been initiated. Under the program, government has started publishing the financial performance report of all federal PSEs

which will be available on its website.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia

and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally

sustainable growth, and regional integration.

Established in 1966, ADB is celebrating 50 years of development

partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 members-48 from the region. In 2016, ADB assistance totaled $31.7 billion, including $14 billion in

cofinancing.