ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $200 million for Pakistan as additional financing to help and support the governments flagship social protection program, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The BISP supports more than 5 million eligible families across the country through over $3.6 billion in total cash transfers disbursed so far, said a press release issued by the bank on Monday.