ADB acknowledge expertise, strength of ERRA

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Asian Development Bank
(ADB) Mission here on Thursday appreciated the
successful implementation of its funded projects by ERRA
and acknowledged the expertise and strength of the
organization developed over years.
The mission expressed these views during its visit
to ERRA.
The delegation comprising Walter A. M Kolkma,
Director Independent Evaluation ADB, Farzana Ahmad Lead
Evaluation Specialist, consultants Dr. Gabriel Ferrazzi
and Sana Ikram.
Deputy Chairman ERRA reviewed the role of ADB in
reconstruction and rehabilitation of earthquake affected
areas since, 2005.
A detailed briefing was given on ADB funding and
successful completion of ERRA’s flagship Rural Housing
Program of which ADB was a major partner, community
development, capacity building, livelihood, legal aid
program for affectees and enabling communities for
better disaster preparedness.
The members of the mission were also of the view
that expertise developed over years should be taken as
a role model for other organizations and plans be made
for future effective use of trained human resource for
developing countrywide capacity building for grass root
enhancement of community resilience for a better future
response in wake of disasters.
