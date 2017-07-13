ADB acknowledge expertise, strength of ERRA

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Asian Development Bank

(ADB) Mission here on Thursday appreciated the

successful implementation of its funded projects by ERRA

and acknowledged the expertise and strength of the

organization developed over years.

The mission expressed these views during its visit

to ERRA.

The delegation comprising Walter A. M Kolkma,

Director Independent Evaluation ADB, Farzana Ahmad Lead

Evaluation Specialist, consultants Dr. Gabriel Ferrazzi

and Sana Ikram.

Deputy Chairman ERRA reviewed the role of ADB in

reconstruction and rehabilitation of earthquake affected

areas since, 2005.

A detailed briefing was given on ADB funding and

successful completion of ERRA’s flagship Rural Housing

Program of which ADB was a major partner, community

development, capacity building, livelihood, legal aid

program for affectees and enabling communities for

better disaster preparedness.

The members of the mission were also of the view

that expertise developed over years should be taken as

a role model for other organizations and plans be made

for future effective use of trained human resource for

developing countrywide capacity building for grass root

enhancement of community resilience for a better future

response in wake of disasters.