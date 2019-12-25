Acumen of Quaid’s vision can be witnessed even today with prevailing situation in India, IOJ&K: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary man, who had envisaged a separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

“The acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in his message on the Quaid-e-Azam Day, being celebrated on December 25 (Wednesday).

“Today marks as a special day in the history of our homeland,” the president said. “On this day, we had witnessed the birth of a great leader, a leader who changed the geography of this continent and gave us our motherland, our very own Pakistan.”

President Alvi said Pakistanis were a resilient nation and by the Grace of Almighty Allah it had embarked upon the path to progress and development as envisaged by the Father of the Nation.

He said by paying homage to the great leader today, the nation should stand united and reaffirm its faith in the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam. “Let’s make ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ the bedrock for future growth and progress of the motherland. May Allah be with us and Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.