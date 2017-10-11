Actor Badar Munir remembered on 9th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Today (Wednesday) is the ninth death anniversary of legendary Pashto actor Badar Munir. He was born in 1943 in Madyan area of Swat, and died in Lahore on October 11, 2008 at the age of 70. He belonged to Miankhel tribe

He worked in over 400 films, including 85 Urdu, 31 Punjabi and 11 Sindhi, besides Pashto from 1970 to 2002. Before joining the film industry, he used to drive a Rickshaw in Karachi.

Badar was introduced to the film industry in 1970 by Waheed Murad, in whose office he got the job of a tea boy. His first movie was Yousaf Khan Sherbano, with Yasmin Khan as heroine. The story of that film was written by noted Pashto poet Ali Haider Joshi. It was based on the famous Pashto folk story of Yousuf Khan and Sherbano. Afterwards, he was cast in other successful movies like Adam Khan Durkhanai also based on a folk story, Orbal, Baghi, Didan, Kochwan, Mairnay Wror, Khana Badosh, Topak Zama Qanoon, Dehqan and Naway da Yaway Shpay.