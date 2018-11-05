ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said action would be taken against all the miscreant elements involved in damaging public, private properties and vehicles during the protests across the country.
Talking to private news channel, he said police had arrested over 670 persons invloved in rioting on first day of protest.
Action to be taken against those who destroyed public properties, vehicles: Shehryar
