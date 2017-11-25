Action being taken against protesters on court orders: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said local administration was taking action against the protesters holding sit-in at Faizabad interchange on court orders.

The protesters using sensitive matter of Khatam-e-Nabuwat for political gains, possessed lethal material which could be used against the state, he said while talking to PTV.

The protesters wanted to create unrest and chaos but the local administration were trying to clear the ‘occupied area’ with minimum loss, he said.

“We are ready to hold dialogue with the protesters of Faizabad sit-in,” he said.

Pakistan was fighting war against terrorism, he said adding that Jawans of police and army were sacrificing

their lives in the war against terrorism.

The incidents of terrorism had been increasing in the country for the last many weeks, he observed.

The minister appealed to the nation to keep themselves away from the elements hatching conspiracy and

spreading unrest in the country.

He made it clear that the government was the protector of Khatam-e-Nabuwat and Islamic values.

“Not a single change or law was made against the Khatam-e-Nabuwat, ” he said.

Pakistan had further strengthened the laws of Khatam-e-Nabuwat, he said.

To a question Ahsan Iqbal said dialogue with protesters was a good option and “we have made the

efforts in that regard,” he added.

A large number of people of twin cities had been facing serious trouble due to the sit-in, he said.

He said anti-Pakistan elements were using the activities of protesters to defame the country.

To another question he said local administration was following the orders of the court to clear the Faizabad area from protesters.